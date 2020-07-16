Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.61, approximately 5,243,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 13,044,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.31% and a negative return on equity of 194.75%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vislink Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.81% of Vislink Technologies worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

