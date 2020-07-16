Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.13

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $0.92. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 1,539,892 shares traded.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price target on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.40 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.88. The firm has a market cap of $686.11 million and a PE ratio of -72.31.

In related news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo sold 224,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,294,666 shares in the company, valued at C$2,294,666. Also, Director Shawn Day sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.18, for a total value of C$177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 337,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$397,660. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 599,000 shares of company stock valued at $621,500.

About Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

