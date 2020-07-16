Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International stock opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $31.37 and a twelve month high of $68.36.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.99 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 25.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 62,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $2,927,656.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,133 shares in the company, valued at $35,471,681.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $759,999.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,469 shares of company stock worth $20,202,985 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Logitech International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Logitech International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.