Wedbush Upgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Outperform

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $240.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $165.00. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $112.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.03.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE:W opened at $217.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 3.37. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $230.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 10,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,044.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,411,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,260 shares of company stock worth $15,222,595. 30.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 521.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.