Wells Fargo & Co Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $155.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSCO. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.68.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $139.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,186,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 29,598 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

