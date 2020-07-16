Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 31,328 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

