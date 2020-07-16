Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 22.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $52.53 on Thursday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.53.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.70. FARO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FARO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.