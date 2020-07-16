Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $80.93 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $84.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.13.

