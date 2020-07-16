Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 8,900 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 402.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $66.06 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.99.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

