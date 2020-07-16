Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 9,346 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Corp has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.56.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.