Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TD. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

Shares of TD opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.16. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $59.31.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

