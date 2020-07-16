Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 60.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,211,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,122,000 after buying an additional 832,260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 403.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,233,000 after buying an additional 682,735 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,027,000 after purchasing an additional 260,825 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $153.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares in the company, valued at $607,715.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,394,429 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

