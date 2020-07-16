Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,343,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after buying an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Valero Energy by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Valero Energy by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after buying an additional 1,240,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Valero Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,734,000 after buying an additional 1,058,856 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.46.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $66.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.