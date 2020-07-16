Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $848,000 in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $18,687,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after acquiring an additional 734,285 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 120.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 423,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 853.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 397,213 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

