Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,845,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $135,574,000 after acquiring an additional 69,082 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,063,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $111,035,000 after acquiring an additional 418,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,561,203 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $126,829,000 after acquiring an additional 232,863 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,705,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,145,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,855,000 after acquiring an additional 574,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

VOD opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4746 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOD. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

