Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $1 Million Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,858,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 147,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,588,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,631,000 after buying an additional 112,433 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,360,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,701,000 after buying an additional 284,546 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,326,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,250,000 after buying an additional 41,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,153,000 after buying an additional 174,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $165,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,251.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

NYSE KFY opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $440.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

