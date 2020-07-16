Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stake in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James M. Kilts bought 87,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $1,553,400.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,995,218.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. White bought 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,180.60. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.