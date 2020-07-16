Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4,911.1% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 10,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 170.6% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 131,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after buying an additional 82,612 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 9.1% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 22.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 129,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.39.

Shares of BIIB opened at $281.27 on Thursday. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.01 and its 200-day moving average is $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

