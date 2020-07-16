Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 87.4% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 864.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI opened at $181.72 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.92.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

