Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 280.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1,042.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 75.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura raised their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $87.12 on Thursday. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average is $106.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

