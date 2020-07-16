Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,474,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,821,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,577,000 after purchasing an additional 290,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 157,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 669,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 156,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $21.50 to $22.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

NYSE GOLF opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.89. Acushnet Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $37.12.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

