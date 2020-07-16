Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,574,000 after purchasing an additional 83,640 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320,123 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Dover by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,365,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,614,000 after buying an additional 241,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Dover by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,111,000 after buying an additional 73,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $98.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.64. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

