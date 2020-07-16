Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 25.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 961,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,071,000 after purchasing an additional 194,710 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 486,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,839,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 283,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,034,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of LANC opened at $156.02 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $168.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.51. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

