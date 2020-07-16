Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.72% from the stock’s current price.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.48.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

