Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $51.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals traded as high as $47.69 and last traded at $47.28, with a volume of 1703431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $254.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

