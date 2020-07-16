Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,395 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,222 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,872,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

