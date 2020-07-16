Whittier Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 5,000 Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HROW. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 11.4% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HROW opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.86. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 32.90% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HROW shares. ValuEngine raised Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Harrow Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 46,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $232,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 249,900 shares of company stock worth $1,335,212 over the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

