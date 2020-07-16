William Hewitt Robinson Sells 5,000 Shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,724.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William Hewitt Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, William Hewitt Robinson sold 68 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,363.40.

On Friday, June 19th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 10,245 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $205,207.35.

On Monday, June 15th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $92,750.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 600 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $12,006.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 387 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $7,740.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $84,100.00.

NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. Atreca has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). As a group, equities analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BCEL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Atreca by 170.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Atreca by 105.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Atreca in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Atreca by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Atreca in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

