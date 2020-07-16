Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Workday from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.29.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $185.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.77 and its 200-day moving average is $167.37. Workday has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $221.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $1,955,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,675 shares of company stock worth $84,173,799 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $8,716,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

