Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XLNX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.14.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $115,743.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,443,673 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Xilinx by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,332 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 113,371 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 459.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 243,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $19,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200,333 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Xilinx by 12.9% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 855,090 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $66,646,000 after purchasing an additional 97,390 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.