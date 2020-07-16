YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) and Criteo (OTCMKTS:CRTO) Financial Analysis

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) and YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Criteo shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Criteo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Criteo and YouGov’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.26 billion 0.33 $90.75 million $2.08 5.72 YouGov N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than YouGov.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Criteo and YouGov, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 2 7 5 0 2.21 YouGov 0 0 1 0 3.00

Criteo currently has a consensus target price of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 23.01%. Given Criteo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Criteo is more favorable than YouGov.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and YouGov’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 3.95% 12.99% 7.71% YouGov N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Criteo beats YouGov on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. The company also provides real-time access to advertising inventory through its publisher partners. In addition, it offers its advertiser clients an integrated and modular customer platform that provides control, visibility, and detailed transparency on campaigns of business and marketing; and consulting services in business intelligence and analytics. Further, the company offers Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the Web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their traffic and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. It serves companies in the digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis. The Data Services division provides clients with fast-turnaround services. The Custom Research division offers quantitative and qualitative research services. The company is also involved in the software development and media production businesses, as well as provision of operations services. YouGov plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

