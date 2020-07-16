YY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

YY (NASDAQ:YY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Scotiabank in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s previous close.

YY has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on YY from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on YY from $88.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of YY in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of YY in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. YY presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. YY has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $99.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. YY had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that YY will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Capital World Investors boosted its position in YY by 20.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,628,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,005,000 after acquiring an additional 455,182 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in YY by 35.4% during the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,056,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,288,000 after acquiring an additional 276,137 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in YY by 0.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 222,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in YY by 56.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in YY by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

