Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.54. Franklin Electric posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franklin Electric.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on FELE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 57.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $51.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.