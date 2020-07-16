Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 101.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.98. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSIQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

CSIQ opened at $23.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 295,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

