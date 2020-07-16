Zacks: Analysts Expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.67. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

EFSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Nevada A. Kent bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,627.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,813.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 194.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $729.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.31. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

