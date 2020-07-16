Zacks: Analysts Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.02. PulteGroup reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 110.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

