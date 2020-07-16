Zacks: Analysts Expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) to report earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.20) and the highest is ($0.84). Whiting Petroleum reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.37) to ($2.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $244.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.79 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 266.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WLL shares. Barclays cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 676.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 246,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 214,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206,174 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $6,442,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 99.7% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 906,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 452,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

WLL opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.27. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

