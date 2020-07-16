Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Equillium (NYSE:EQ) to report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.35). Equillium reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:EQ opened at $13.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.74. Equillium has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 250,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $2,032,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,043,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Equillium by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 151,109 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equillium by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 164,491 shares during the period.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

