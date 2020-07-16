Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). La-Z-Boy reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 173.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.96 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on LZB shares. ValuEngine upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti increased their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on La-Z-Boy from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of LZB opened at $26.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.55. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $37.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth $1,772,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

