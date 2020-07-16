Zacks Investment Research Downgrades COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) to Hold

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of COMSCORE in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCOR opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. COMSCORE has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in COMSCORE in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 713.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of COMSCORE during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of COMSCORE by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 64,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 34,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

