Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to Hold

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.18.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $128.47. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.33.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $875,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,691.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total value of $90,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,839.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,633,083 shares of company stock worth $561,094,645 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

