Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) to Hold

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion and a PE ratio of -589.87. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $98.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $257,768.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at $495,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 24,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $982,614.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,364.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,776,356 shares of company stock valued at $186,349,409 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $62,963,000. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $47,562,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Datadog by 1,496.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,336 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $34,854,000. Finally, Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $33,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

