Zacks Investment Research Lowers 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) to Sell

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETNB. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

ETNB opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.10. As a group, analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $7,562,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 109,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $83,108,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the first quarter worth $24,043,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $6,573,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 18,905.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 181,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $3,140,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

