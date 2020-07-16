Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) to Hold

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

AMRX stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. George purchased 23,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,049.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Kiely purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

