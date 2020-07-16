Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) to “Hold”

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on NSTG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.33). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.44% and a negative net margin of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 1,734 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $52,314.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,314.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,400 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.