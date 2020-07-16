Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) to Hold

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

OCSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Oaktree Strategic Income stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.85. Oaktree Strategic Income has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $8.50.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 120.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 106.9% in the first quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the first quarter worth $293,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 34.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the period. 34.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

