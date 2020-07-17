10,000 Shares in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Inseego by 7,353.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 83,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Inseego by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Inseego by 339.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inseego by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,371. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashish Sharma sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $28,217.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,847.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,803 shares of company stock worth $363,827 in the last three months. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $11.17 on Friday. Inseego Corp has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Inseego’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

