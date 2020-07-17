11,894 Shares in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 43.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,918,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,568 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 114,238,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,909 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 62.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,906,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,553 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,589,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,721 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 216.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,185,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of SAN opened at $2.56 on Friday. Banco Santander SA has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Equities analysts expect that Banco Santander SA will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

