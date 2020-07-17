12,620 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $27,535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 82.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,442,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 650,627 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $4,736,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 1,245.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 382,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 354,486 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.60. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $40.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 27,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 160,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $23.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

