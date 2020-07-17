16,250 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $9,168,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in NIO by 5,315.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,008,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 1,971,541 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at about $2,405,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 531,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NIO by 36.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,761,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 469,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.39. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.30 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.01.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

